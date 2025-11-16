Trump: Fire 'No Talent,' TDS-Stricken Seth Meyers

Another liberal late-night host is the target of President Donald Trump's ire. This time it's the host of the self-titled "Late Night With Seth Meyers."

Meyers' show is not only a "ratings disaster," but also he hates Trump and has "no talent," according to the president.

"NBC's Seth Meyers is suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS)," Trump wrote Saturday night on Truth Social. "He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage, likely due to the fact that his 'show' is a Ratings DISASTER. Aside from everything else, Meyers has no talent, and NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!'"

Meyers has made jokes about Democrats' Obamacare woes, their government shutdown, Trump's plans for a 50-year mortgage, dining with finance executives, and the Jeffrey Epstein files.

With that last issue, Meyers intimated that the release of left-wing anti-Trump author's Michael Wolff's emails with Epstein made for a bad day for the president.

But the White House noted the emails exonerated Trump from any wrongdoing, and Wolff never used the emails in attempts to blackmail Trump, the New York Post reported.

Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr, notably, shared Trump's Meyers post on X, just days after NBC News drew Carr's attention.

ABC's Jimmy Kimmel made a veiled attempt to call Charlie Kirk's assassin a MAGA follower, and the Trump administration secured a settlement with CBS' "60 Minutes" for deceptively editing former Vice President Kamala Harris' preelection interview to help her sound more focused and direct on Israel's war on Hamas.

"A bipartisan group of former FCC leaders petitions the agency to repeal the policy the Trump administration invoked in discussions surrounding Jimmy Kimmel at ABC and in the investigation of '60 Minutes' at CBS," NBC News wrote in an X post linking to its report on alleged FCC dissension.

Carr has sought to put broadcasters regulated by the FCC in check for "public interest obligations."

"How about no," Carr wrote in response to NBC. "On my watch, the FCC will continue to hold broadcasters accountable to their public interest obligations.

"And it is quite rich for the exact same people that pressured prior FCCs to censor conservatives *through the news distortion policy* to now object to the agency's even-handed application of the law."

Trump has long called for the revocation of licenses of broadcast networks that push political bias and false narratives.

"Why is it that ABC and NBC Fake News, two of the absolute worst and most biased networks anywhere in the world, aren't paying millions of dollars a year in license fees," Trump wrote in the Truth Social posts in August.

"They should lose their licenses for their unfair coverage of Republicans and/or conservatives, but at a minimum, they should pay up BIG for having the privilege of using the most valuable airwaves anywhere at anytime!!! Crooked 'journalism' should not be rewarded, it should be terminated!!!," he added.

And in September, Carr responded to leftist outrage of the FCC having the oversight and legal responsibility to monitor the "public interest standard" with licensed broadcasters.

"When it comes to social media, we want wide open, robust debate — very similar on cable — but broadcast TV is just different," Carr told the Concordia Annual Summit. "It's got a license, a public interest standard, and Congress has called on the FCC to enforce that.

"If people don't like it, they can go to Congress and change the law or they can turn their license in," Carr asserted.