NBC's Mitchell Crediting Biden for Peace? 'Just Incredible'

By    |   Tuesday, 14 October 2025 10:36 PM EDT

NBC News' Andrea Mitchell's attempt to credit the Biden administration for the Gaza peace deal brokered by President Donald Trump was mocked on social media.

"That time Andrea Mitchell thanks Blinken and [former President Joe] Biden over [current Secretary of State Marco] Rubio and Trump for the peace deal in Gaza. Just incredible," journalist Joe Concha wrote on X.

Mitchell thanked former Secretary of State Antony Blinken on X for "creating the basis for the agreement," prompting swift criticism that she was downplaying Trump's role.

"Andrea Mitchell decided she knows who deserves gratitude for the Israel/Gaza agreement," Glenn Greenwald wrote on X.

"It's ... Antony Blinken, who achieved nothing other than fueling, encouraging, and justifying the Israeli war.

"Two-life long D.C. denizens and Israel loyalists slobbering over each other."

The ceasefire, announced last week, led to the release of 20 Israeli hostages and marked the first step in Trump's 20-point plan to end the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Blinken had earlier posted that Trump's plan "adopted and built on" work developed under the Biden administration, sparking Mitchell's reply — and a wave of ridicule.

Critics accused her of "rewriting history."

Trump signed the formal ceasefire accord Monday during a "Summit for Peace" held in Egypt and Israel, alongside leaders from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey. Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris later praised the deal, with Biden explicitly commending Trump.

The truce remains in effect, with aid flowing into Gaza and talks underway for a long-term framework.

Mitchell has not yet responded to the criticism, according to the New York Post.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


