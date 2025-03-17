US Navy Deploys Warship for Border Protection

The U.S. Navy on Saturday deployed the USS Gravely, an Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided missile destroyer to the southern border to counter illegal immigration, weapons trafficking, and transnational crime.

"USS Gravely's deployment will contribute to the U.S. Northern Command southern border mission as part of the DOD's coordinated effort in response to the Presidential Executive Order. Gravely's sea-going capacity improves our ability to protect the United States' territorial integrity, sovereignty, and security," Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander, U.S. Northern Command, said in a press release.

The warship is moving south as part of President Donald Trump's promise to crack down on immigration. It will be deployed in the Gulf of America, formerly known as the Gulf of Mexico, according to Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, Joint Staff director for operations.

The statement also said it will fill "critical capabilities gaps in support" of the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection.

"The deployment of Gravely marks a vital enhancement to our nation's border security framework," Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Northern Command, added.

"In collaboration with our interagency partners, Gravely strengthens our maritime presence and exemplifies the Navy's commitment to national security and safeguarding our territorial integrity with professionalism and resolve."

The USS Gravely previously spent nine months in the Red Sea and shot down Houthi missiles.