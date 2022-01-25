SEALs Running for Congress: 'We're Going to Save America'

Six retired Navy SEALs released an ad highlighting their campaigns for six separate seats in the House of Representatives with one goal: to remove Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s control in Congress, the Washington Examiner reported.

The six SEALs include Morgan Luttrell in Texas's 8th Congressional District; Brady Duke for Florida's 7th District; Eli Crane for Arizona's 2nd District, Derrick Van Orden for Wisconsin's 3rd District; Ed Thelander for Maine's 1st District; and Ryan Zinke for Montana's 1st District.

They say they are running to "save the America they swore an oath to protect and defend."

"A lot of my friends, say, 'Look, the U.S. is falling apart. It can't be fixed.' It certainly can be fixed," Zinke told Fox News earlier this year. "There's no one better in crisis than SEALs Special Forces. We're going to win, and we're going to save America."

The SEALs formed a political action committee (PAC) called SEAL PAC and released a joint campaign ad, which shows them taking their oaths to defend the Constitution. Photos show the men while enlisted on various missions.

"They took a blood oath to protect America," the ad's narrator says. "They understand that the only easy day was yesterday. They know that our enemies are no match for their strength and their courage. These former Navy SEALs have protected America from enemies all over the world. Now they have one grave threat left."

The ad then shows a photo of Pelosi before stating, "Join them."

The ad is airing on Fox News and Newsmax.

