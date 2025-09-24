Navy Tests Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missiles

The U.S. Navy over the past week has conducted test launches of unarmed but nuclear-capable ballistic missiles fired from an Ohio-class submarine.

The flight paths crossed over the Atlantic Ocean.

The Navy said one of the launches was conducted at night and "lit up the night sky and was visible from Puerto Rico."

The Navy Strategic Systems Programs managed the test firings of the Trident II missiles from the east coast of Florida.

The U.S. military test was not linked by any naval officials to the recent display of nuclear-capable missiles by China.

Some military analysts, however, note that the timing is hard to ignore.

The Federation of American Scientists reported that the Chinese 2025 Victory Day Parade on Sept. 3 served as a showcase for modified and new missile systems, some of which were shown in public for the first time.

One type of missile shown by the Chinese is estimated to have a range of nearly 6,214 miles, enough reach to hit the U.S. mainland from available littoral launch sites. The Chinese display included sea, land, and air-launched nuclear weapons systems.

Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe said the naval systems test firings were intended to

demonstrate "through flight testing that the system is ready to respond if called upon," adding that it "is central to ensuring our nation's peace through strength."

He said, "The team is also pushing ahead developing the next generation strategic weapon system to ensure the sea-based deterrence capability of tomorrow."

The Navy issued advance notice to ships navigating the Atlantic that the missiles launched from near the Florida coast could reach the southwestern shores of Africa.