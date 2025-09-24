WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: navy | nuclear | capable | test | china

Navy Tests Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missiles

By    |   Wednesday, 24 September 2025 03:09 PM EDT

The U.S. Navy over the past week has conducted test launches of unarmed but nuclear-capable ballistic missiles fired from an Ohio-class submarine.

The flight paths crossed over the Atlantic Ocean.

The Navy said one of the launches was conducted at night and "lit up the night sky and was visible from Puerto Rico."

The Navy Strategic Systems Programs managed the test firings of the Trident II missiles from the east coast of Florida.

The U.S. military test was not linked by any naval officials to the recent display of nuclear-capable missiles by China.

Some military analysts, however, note that the timing is hard to ignore.

The Federation of American Scientists reported that the Chinese 2025 Victory Day Parade on Sept. 3 served as a showcase for modified and new missile systems, some of which were shown in public for the first time.

One type of missile shown by the Chinese is estimated to have a range of nearly 6,214 miles, enough reach to hit the U.S. mainland from available littoral launch sites. The Chinese display included sea, land, and air-launched nuclear weapons systems.

Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe said the naval systems test firings were intended to 
demonstrate "through flight testing that the system is ready to respond if called upon," adding that it "is central to ensuring our nation's peace through strength."

He said, "The team is also pushing ahead developing the next generation strategic weapon system to ensure the sea-based deterrence capability of tomorrow." 

The Navy issued advance notice to ships navigating the Atlantic that the missiles launched from near the Florida coast could reach the southwestern shores of Africa.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The U.S. Navy over the past week has conducted test launches of unarmed but nuclear-capable ballistic missiles fired from an Ohio-class submarine.
navy, nuclear, capable, test, china
271
2025-09-24
Wednesday, 24 September 2025 03:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved