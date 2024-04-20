US Sailor Guilty of Leaking Secrets to Foreign Agent

Chief Petty Officer Bryce Pedicini was found guilty of providing classified information to an unidentified foreign government during a general court-martial at Naval Station San Diego, the National Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) announced Friday.

Pedicini, a fire controlman previously assigned to the Japan-based USS Higgins, was found guilty of espionage after an NCIS investigation revealed he "delivered classified and national defense information to a representative of a foreign government as early as November 2022 and had reason to believe it would be harmful to the United States or advantageous to the foreign nation."

"This guilty verdict holds Mr. Pedicini to account for his betrayal of his country and fellow service members," NCIS Director Omar Lopez said in a statement.

Court records show Pedicini was contacted via Facebook Messenger by a person posing as a Japanese defense researcher, who offered him money in exchange for information about U.S. military capabilities and strategies in the region, according to Stars and Stripes.

Despite pleading guilty to bringing a personal phone into a secure area, Pedicini contested the more serious espionage charges.

The naval officer's role involved operating and maintaining advanced naval systems, including the Aegis missile system, on the guided-missile destroyer.

From October 2022 to February 2023, Pedicini transferred at least seven documents designated as "white papers" through various digital platforms, including the encrypted messaging service, Telegram. Prosecutor Leah O'Brien stated in court that initially, Pedicini received in total $1,000 for the documents.

The sentencing hearing for Pedicini is set for May 7.

Lopez remarked that "although the overwhelming majority of Department of the Navy service members are honorable and faithful public servants, NCIS stands ready to expose those who are not."