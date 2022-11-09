Navy Relieves Cruiser Commanding Officer Amid Deployment

In a Tuesday press release, the U.S. Navy announced that it relieved USS Normandy Capt. Simon McKeon from duty in the middle of the guided-missile cruiser's deployment.

"Capt. Gary Chase will be temporarily reassigned as the commanding officer until a permanent relief is identified," the Navy stated, noting that McKeon was booted "due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command."

"Normandy is currently deployed in the Atlantic Ocean and there are no impacts to mission or schedule due to this relief. McKeon will be temporarily reassigned to the staff of Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic."

Although a source informed USNI News that McKeon's dismissal was over misconduct allegations, 2nd Fleet spokeswoman Cmdr. Lara Bollinger told The Hill on Wednesday that the Navy could not elaborate beyond the official report.

"When a superior in command loses confidence in a triad member to effectively perform their duties, it is their obligation to relieve that member of their leadership position," Bollinger said.

The USNI source claimed an investigation is ongoing into claims of personal misconduct by McKeon, who took command of Normandy in March after previously commanding the guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur.