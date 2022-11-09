×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: navy | military | cruisers | investigation

Navy Relieves Cruiser Commanding Officer Amid Deployment

uss normandy

The USS Normandy (Jason Dent/FILE/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 09 November 2022 06:23 PM EST

In a Tuesday press release, the U.S. Navy announced that it relieved USS Normandy Capt. Simon McKeon from duty in the middle of the guided-missile cruiser's deployment.

"Capt. Gary Chase will be temporarily reassigned as the commanding officer until a permanent relief is identified," the Navy stated, noting that McKeon was booted "due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command."

"Normandy is currently deployed in the Atlantic Ocean and there are no impacts to mission or schedule due to this relief. McKeon will be temporarily reassigned to the staff of Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic."

Although a source informed USNI News that McKeon's dismissal was over misconduct allegations, 2nd Fleet spokeswoman Cmdr. Lara Bollinger told The Hill on Wednesday that the Navy could not elaborate beyond the official report.

"When a superior in command loses confidence in a triad member to effectively perform their duties, it is their obligation to relieve that member of their leadership position," Bollinger said.

The USNI source claimed an investigation is ongoing into claims of personal misconduct by McKeon, who took command of Normandy in March after previously commanding the guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
In a Tuesday press release, the U.S. Navy announced that it relieved USS Normandy Capt. Simon McKeon from duty in the middle of the guided-missile cruiser's deployment.
navy, military, cruisers, investigation
194
2022-23-09
Wednesday, 09 November 2022 06:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved