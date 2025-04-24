Navy Ends Search for Missing Nimitz Sailor in Guam

The Navy suspended the search for a sailor who disappeared April 18 after the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier made a scheduled port call at Naval Base Guam.

The search for Gabriel Holt was halted at 9 a.m. Thursday and his family was notified, the Navy Times reported. Guam police wrote in an Instagram post April 19 that Holt was last seen at 11:57 p.m. local time on April 18 between the Nikko Hotel and Gun Beach on the northwestern side of the island, about 16 miles north of Naval Base Guam.

Holt was described as being 6-foot, 192 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Guam police said he was last seen wearing a white tank top, green shorts and gray shoes.

The Navy said in a news release that it searched for 120 hours, spanning more than 11,000 square nautical sea miles, using crews from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, P-8 Poseidon aircraft from Commander Task Force 72, the Coast Guard cutter USCGC Oliver Henry, Station Apra Harbor's 45-foot Response Boat-Mediums, and Guam Fire Rescue's coastal and offshore teams.

"We are deeply grateful for the efforts of all involved, including the Guam Fire Department, the Guam Police Department, the Navy, and our Coast Guard crews," Sara Muir, a spokesperson for Coast Guard Forces Micronesia, told the Navy Times. "We remain ready to act on new leads and will continue supporting our Navy partners and the sailor's family. Our thoughts are with those affected by his disappearance."

The Nimitz, the nation's oldest aircraft carrier and the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 11, departed Guam on Monday. The island was its first port of call in its deployment to the Indo-Pacific region, according to U.S. Naval Institute News. The deployment is expected to be the last for the Nimitz, which has been in service since June 1975. It is expected to be decommissioned in May 2026.