×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: navalny | state department | russia

US: Russia to Be 'Held Accountable' for Navalny's Fate

By    |   Friday, 15 December 2023 07:34 PM EST

The State Department on Friday warned that Russia will be held accountable by the international community for what happens to jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Navalny's lawyers say they haven't seen him in more than a week.

"We have communicated to the Russian government that they are responsible for what happens to Mr. Navalny in their custody, and they will be held accountable by the international community," a State Department spokesperson told Axios.

Navalny had an extra 19 years in a maximum-security penal colony added to his jail term in early August in a criminal case that he said was designed to cow the Russian people into political submission.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's fiercest domestic critic, is already serving sentences totaling 11½ years on fraud and other charges that he says are also bogus. His political movement has been outlawed and declared "extremist."

Russia's prison service on Friday said Navalny was being moved to a new prison in another part of the country and that his arrival there will be disclosed in line with the law.

The process of moving prisoners by rail across the world's largest country can take weeks, with lawyers and family unable to obtain information about their location and well-being until they reach their destination.

Sota.vision, an online Russian-language news outlet which engages in court reporting, said a note on Navalny from the prison service in the Vladimir region, where Navalny was being held in a penal colony 145 miles east of Moscow, had been read out at a court session on Friday.

Sota.vision, whose own founder and editor-in-chief have been designated "foreign agents" by the authorities, cited the note as saying:

"Alexei Navalny left the Federal Penitentiary Institution IK-6 in the Vladimir region for a correctional facility located outside the Vladimir region, in accordance with the Moscow City Court verdict of 4 August 2023."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The State Department on Friday warned that Russia will be held accountable by the international community for what happens to jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
navalny, state department, russia
318
2023-34-15
Friday, 15 December 2023 07:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved