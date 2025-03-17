WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: navajo | code talkers | dod | website | dei | world war ii | donald trump

Navajo Code Talkers Removed From DOD Websites

By    |   Monday, 17 March 2025 07:07 PM EDT

At least 10 articles about the Navajo code talkers, enlisted by the Marine Corps to help with operations in World War II, have been removed from Department of Defense websites over President Donald Trump's executive order ending diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, Axios reported Monday.

The broken URLs are now labeled "DEI," according to the report.

"As Secretary [Pete] Hegseth has said, DEI is dead at the Defense Department," Pentagon press secretary John Ullyot told Axios in a statement.

According to a WWII fact sheet still in place on the Navy website: "The Navajo code talkers took part in every assault the U.S. Marines conducted in the Pacific from 1942 to 1945. They served in all six Marine divisions, Marine Raider battalions and Marine parachute units, transmitting messages by telephone and radio in their native language a code that the Japanese never broke."

According to the Axios report, Meskwaki code talkers were sent to North Africa after 16% of the tribe's population in Iowa enlisted during WWII. However, "Meskwaki" no longer appeared on the DOD's website.

Some pages that were removed under the DEI directive have been restored, according to the report. The Army restored a page about the Japanese-American 442nd Infantry Regiment on Saturday, and "DEI" was removed from the URL of a profile on Army Major Gen. Charles Rogers, a Black recipient of the Medal of Honor, Axios reported.

"In the rare cases that content is removed that is out of the clearly outlined scope of the directive, we instruct components accordingly," Ullyot added in the statement.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
At least 10 articles about the Navajo code talkers, enlisted by the Marine Corps to help with operations in World War II, have been removed from Department of Defense websites over President Donald Trump's executive order ending diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.
navajo, code talkers, dod, website, dei, world war ii, donald trump, u.s. marines
259
2025-07-17
Monday, 17 March 2025 07:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved