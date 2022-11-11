Hungary: Finland and Sweden 'Can Count on Us' in NATO Bid

Hungary's parliament will discuss the ratification of Sweden and Finland's accession to NATO during its autumn session after a series of EU-related bills have been passed, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Wednesday.

"Finland and Sweden are our allies and they can count on us," Gergely Gulyas told a briefing.

Hungary and Turkey are the only members of the alliance who have not cleared the accession. Other countries, including Germany, have been pressing them on passage of the accession measure.