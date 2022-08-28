×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nato | russia | china | arctic

NATO Leader: NATO Must Increase Presence in Arctic

jens stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 28 August 2022 06:38 PM EDT

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, while referring to Russia's recent activities in the Arctic, said the organization must increase its presence there.

"NATO must increase its presence in the Arctic," Stoltenberg told the German outlet Welt am Sonntag.

According to Welt am Sonntag, Russia is in the process of reopening old Soviet-era bases at the North Pole while positioning new, state-of-the-art weapons such as hypersonic missiles there.

According to Politico, the region is shared among a number of countries, including the United States, Canada, Iceland, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Russia.

China has voiced a strong interest in the region as well, calling itself a "near-Arctic state."

On Friday, Washington announced plans, amid heightened tensions with Moscow, to establish an ambassador-at-large focused on the Arctic.

"The Ambassador-at-Large for the Arctic Region," a press release states, "will advance U.S. policy in the Arctic, engage with counterparts in Arctic and non-Arctic nations as well as Indigenous groups, and work closely with domestic stakeholders, including state, local and Tribal governments, businesses, academic institutions, non-profit organizations, other federal government agencies and Congress."

Still, the U.S. Senate would have to approve the position.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, while referring to Russia's recent activities in the Arctic, said the organization must increase its presence there.
nato, russia, china, arctic
192
2022-38-28
Sunday, 28 August 2022 06:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved