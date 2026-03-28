Trump: NATO 'Wasn't There' in Iran War

President Donald Trump sharply criticized NATO allies on Friday, accusing them of failing to support the United States during its recent military actions against Iran.

Trump went as far as suggesting Washington may reconsider its commitments to the alliance.

Speaking at an investment conference in Miami Beach sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, Trump said “NATO just wasn’t there” when he sought assistance, calling the lack of support “a tremendous mistake” by European nations.

“We spend hundreds of billions of dollars a year on NATO, protecting them, and we would have always been there for them,” Trump said. “But now, based on their actions, I guess we don’t have to be.”

He underscored the remark as “breaking news,” adding, “Why would we be there for them? If they’re not there for us.”

Trump’s comments echoed a Truth Social post from Thursday in which he wrote in his signature all-caps that NATO nations had “done absolutely nothing” to help confront Iran, which he described as a “lunatic nation” now “militarily decimated.”

He added that while the U.S. “needs nothing from NATO,” allies should “never forget” the moment.

The remarks raised questions about a potential shift in U.S. policy toward the alliance. However, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Friday that Trump has simply been “very vocal and honest about his displeasure with NATO,” without confirming any formal policy change.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte defended European allies, noting they were not informed in advance of the U.S. strike on Iran and needed time to coordinate a response.

Speaking Thursday in Brussels, Rutte said the lack of prior notice, intended to prevent leaks, delayed Europe’s ability to act but emphasized that efforts to respond were underway.

Rutte also expressed support for U.S. actions, calling Iran “an exporter of chaos” and saying Washington’s military operations were helping to degrade that threat.

Trump’s latest comments highlight ongoing tensions between the U.S. and its NATO partners, particularly over burden-sharing and coordination in major military operations.