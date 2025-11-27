Rutte: Moscow Cannot Dictate Whether Ukraine Joins NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte used a Wednesday interview with German media to emphasize that Europe must dramatically strengthen its defenses amid persistent threats from Russia and increasing global instability.

"Russia has neither a vote nor a veto over who can be a member of NATO," Rutte told the German outlet RND, noting that the alliance's founding Washington Treaty "allows any country in the Euro-Atlantic area to join."

Rutte warned that even if a peace agreement ends the war in Ukraine, Moscow will remain a long-term danger to European security.

He argued that the alliance's current defense spending target, 2% of GDP, is insufficient and urged allies to commit to a substantially higher level.

The NATO chief reiterated that the alliance must adopt what he called a "wartime mindset," pushing for increased military spending and the accelerated production of ammunition, air defenses, and other critical capabilities.

On Ukraine, Rutte said any future peace negotiations must ensure Kyiv retains control over its own decisions, including NATO membership, and that security guarantees for Ukraine must be strong enough to deter future Russian aggression.

Rutte's comments come amid growing friction within the alliance over funding, supply chains, and Europe's reliance on U.S. military support. But he insisted that "now is the time" for allies to step up, warning that complacency could embolden Moscow or other adversaries.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also weighed in on Wednesday, saying any decision on Ukraine's bid to join the EU must be made collectively.

"Nothing about Europe without Europe, nothing about NATO without NATO," she told the European Parliament.

"We need to be clear that there cannot be unilateral carving up of a sovereign European nation, and that borders cannot be changed by force. If today we legitimize and formalize the undermining of borders, we open the door to more wars tomorrow, and we cannot let this happen," she added.