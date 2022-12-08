×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nato | julianne smith | donald trump | 2024 | white house

US NATO Ambassador Not Concerned for Alliance if Trump Wins in 2024

(Newsmax)

By    |   Thursday, 08 December 2022 09:20 AM EST

Julianne Smith, U.S. ambassador to NATO, said she is "not worried" for the alliance if former President Donald Trump wins his bid for the White House in 2024.

Smith made her remarks during a Politico gala on Wednesday.

"The NATO alliance enjoys deep bipartisan support across Congress and amongst the American people," she said. "And I'm not worried. I think he knows that it's in a really good spot back home."

Trump, who has announced his candidacy for president, was a frequent critic of the alliance, which was established to counterbalance the rise of the Soviet Union when World War II ended, Politico noted.

Trump threatened in 2018 that the U.S. would go its "own way" if other nations in the alliance didn't up their NATO financial commitments. After his remarks, a "majority" of NATO members have now committed more on defense.

In March of this year, Trump said in a statement: "There should be no war waging now in Ukraine, and it is terrible for humanity that [President Joe] Biden, NATO, and the West have failed so terribly in allowing it to start.

"Instead of showing strength and toughness, they declared the global warming hoax as the #1 threat to global security, killed American energy independence, and then made Europe, the U.S., and the rest of the world dependent on Russian oil."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Julianne Smith, U.S. ambassador to NATO, said she is "not worried" for the alliance if former President Donald Trump wins his bid for the White House in 2024.
nato, julianne smith, donald trump, 2024, white house
225
2022-20-08
Thursday, 08 December 2022 09:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved