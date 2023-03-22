National Religious Broadcasters Hails Newsmax Return to DirecTV

The National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) association hailed the announced return of Newsmax to DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, and U-verse.

"NRB goes to bat for our members," NRB CEO Troy Miller wrote in a statement Wednesday. "When we learned of the removal of Newsmax from DirecTV's satellite platform, NRB immediately turned out to support Newsmax through media and advocacy channels.

"We're delighted by the announcement that Newsmax will be back on DirecTV platforms [Thursday] thanks to a resolution between Newsmax and DirecTV to resume carriage under mutually agreeable terms.

"The NRB association exists to maintain access for faith-driven communicators and preserve diversity in programming. We're pleased to see an outcome that benefits viewers who seek conservative, faith-friendly television that aligns with their point of view."

Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy thanked the group for its support.

"We appreciate the support NRB has given Newsmax through the years, and we believe we share the same mission of keeping America both free and strong," Ruddy said.

DirecTV and Newsmax announced they reached a business agreement for a multiyear distribution deal that will return the Newsmax channel to DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, and U-verse on Thursday.

"Newsmax recognizes and appreciates that DirecTV clearly supports diverse voices, including conservative ones," Ruddy said in a statement. "As a standalone company, DirecTV gave Newsmax its start nearly a decade ago as it continues to do with upcoming news networks, which is why we are pleased to reach a mutually beneficial agreement that will deliver our network to DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, and U-verse customers over the next several years."

Related Stories: