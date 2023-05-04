×
Tags: national park service | rabies | bat | california

Agency Issues Warning After Rabid Bat Bites Woman

By    |   Thursday, 04 May 2023 05:24 PM EDT

The National Park Service has issued an official warning after a California woman was bitten by a bat that was infected with rabies, CBS News reports.

According to a press release from the agency, the woman was working at a general store in the Death Valley area when she attempted to move a bat that she found on top of a garbage can that she said was "behaving strangely." The bat then bit her through the nitrile gloves she was wearing. It was subsequently taken by the NPS and the California Department of Public Health for testing, and the woman was later informed that the bat was positive for rabies. The woman, whose identity has not been released, is currently undergoing treatment for rabies.

"Park rangers are reminding the public not to touch, handle, or feed wildlife. Two recent incidents Death Valley National Park show the risks to human and wildlife from these interactions: a woman was bitten by a bat with rabies and a coyote was struck by a car," the press release states.

It adds: "Rabies is usually fatal, unless treated before symptoms begin. Humans can get rabies through contact with an infected animal's saliva, such as a bite or scratch. Any mammal can carry rabies. People should be especially concerned when an animal is behaving aggressively or does not show a normal fear of humans."

NPS advises to "never approach, touch, feed, or pick up a wild animal" and to "notify a park employee" if you notice "sick, dead, or erratic behaving wildlife."

