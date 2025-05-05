WATCH TV LIVE

NIH Cuts Cancer Research Staff

By    |   Monday, 05 May 2025 05:17 PM EDT

The National Institutes of Health has continued widespread layoffs, recently firing hundreds of employees, including workers at the health agency's cancer research institute, as part of the Trump administration's downsizing efforts.

Layoff notices were sent out starting on Friday to almost 200 NIH employees, including 50 who worked at the National Cancer Institute. The move follows the dismissal of about 10,000 employees last month.

"We thought the worst was behind us, and we were transitioning into this new phase, and the rug was just pulled out from underneath us," one laid-off employee, whose name was not given, told CBS News.

"Leadership was in the process of transferring some process and some of our media relations people over to NIH, because they were still getting press inquiries, but they couldn't handle the volume of inquiries that were coming through," they added.

"The savings from these reductions will help redirect resources toward critical programs and strengthen our ability to serve the American people effectively. The goal is clear: reduce waste and maximize the impact of every taxpayer dollar," said Andrew Nixon, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services, in a statement.

As part of these cost-saving efforts, a White House budget proposal would cut funding for the NIH by almost $18 billion.

