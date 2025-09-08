National Guard in D.C. Breaks Up Fistfight

National Guard troops deployed to Washington, D.C., stepped in to break up a fistfight near a public park, underscoring the new security presence that has coincided with a sharp drop in violent crime in the nation's capital, the Washington Examiner reported.

Pedro Rodriguez, writing in the Examiner, recounted seeing the Guard intervene during a scuffle in the busy Eastern Market area. One of the fighters fled on a bicycle as Guardsmen de-escalated the situation, preventing it from endangering families and bystanders nearby.

"Without the Guard, that altercation could have spiraled out of control," Rodriguez wrote.

He argued that the episode highlights the added value of federal reinforcements at a time when D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has been stretched thin.

Washington, D.C., has been plagued in recent years by rising rates of homicides, carjackings, and robberies. Critics have charged that lenient policies and police shortages have left residents vulnerable. Earlier this summer, President Donald Trump ordered National Guard troops into the city to restore order, a move initially opposed by some city officials but now credited with helping to stem the violence.

Even Mayor Muriel Bowser, a longtime Trump critic, has acknowledged that serious crime has dropped noticeably since the Guard's arrival. Federal statistics and city data confirm that incidents of violent crime have trended downward over the past month.

Rodriguez wrote that Guardsmen have been especially visible near Metro stations and public gathering spots, where they have deterred misconduct and provided what he described as a sense of safety for ordinary Washingtonians.

He also noted that President Trump has vowed to replicate the strategy in other crime-afflicted cities such as Baltimore, Chicago, and New Orleans.

"We're going to make Washington the most beautiful capital in the world," Trump said, pledging similar efforts nationwide.

The Guard's intervention at Eastern Market may seem like a small event, Rodriguez concluded, but it symbolizes a broader shift. With additional law enforcement authority on the streets, D.C. has shown that urban crime problems, long thought intractable, can be brought under control when political leaders have the will to act.