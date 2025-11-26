2 Guardsmen Critical in 'Targeted' D.C. Shooting; Suspect Held

Two members of West Virginia's National Guard were shot Wednesday in downtown Washington, D.C., just blocks from the White House.

A suspect shot during the incident is in custody with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Police said they have yet to find a motive. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser described it as a "targeted shooting."

"One individual who appeared to target these guardsmen, that individual has been taken into custody," Bowser said at a news conference that aired live on the Newsmax2 free online streaming platform.

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey initially wrote on X that the Guard members had died from their injuries but retracted the post about 20 minutes later.

"We are now receiving conflicting reports about the condition of our two Guard members and will provide additional updates once we receive more complete information," Morrisey wrote. "Our prayers are with these brave service members, their families, and the entire Guard community."

President Donald Trump, who is in Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday, wrote on Truth Social that the "animal" involved in the shooting "will pay a very steep price."

"The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price," Trump wrote.

"God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!"

The wounded service members were among more than 2,000 National Guard troops deployed to Washington in August after Trump took federal control of the Metropolitan Police Department and mobilized the troops as part of a crime crackdown. Since then, troops have patrolled metro stations and tourist areas and collected trash around the National Mall.

"The Metropolitan Police Department and their skills in investigating homicides and shootings in this city is exceptional," FBI Director Kash Patel said at the news conference.

"We will work together collaboratively because this is a matter of national security, because it's a matter of pride. President Trump has been informed. We've been in contact with the White House.

"We will not shortchange the American public with no resources to make sure we find and safeguard our nation's capital right here in Washington, D.C., and bring anyone responsible for this heinous act of violence to justice," he said, appearing to refer to the federal commitment to fully resource the investigation and security response.

"I would lastly, like to add to the American public and the world, please send your prayers to those brave warriors who are in critical condition and their families."

At about 2:15 p.m. local time, the suspect allegedly came around a corner at 17th and I streets NW, raised an arm and shot at the Guardsmen, Jeffery Carroll, executive assistant chief for D.C. Metro Police, said at the news conference.

"There were other [Guard] members that were in the area," Carroll said. "They were able to, after some back and forth, subdue the individual and bring them into custody. Within moments, members of law enforcement in the area were also able to assist and bring that individual into custody."

Carroll said there is no indication of any other suspects or any motive for the shooting.

"We have reviewed video from the area," he said. "It appears, like I said, to be a lone gunman that raised the firearm and ambushed these members of the National Guard, and he was quickly taken into custody by other National Guard members and law enforcement members.

"At this time, obviously, we're very in the preliminary stages [of the] investigation. You know, there's a lot of things, a lot of agents that are here from various federal agencies, law enforcement agencies.

"We have the full power of the FBI and our federal partners here, the task force. So, we're looking at all those different aspects, but we don't have any motive."

Emergency medical responders transported all three victims to a hospital, according to Vito Maggiolo, public information officer for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, who spoke to WUSA-TV. One injured person was taken via medevac helicopter, WRC-TV reported. The other two were taken by ambulance.

The two Guardsmen were shot in an exchange of gunfire with the suspect. One Guard member was shot in the head, WUSA reported. No information was immediately released about who opened fire or why.

Witnesses told WUSA they heard two shots followed about 30 seconds later by three more, triggering people to run from the area. One witness said a group of children was nearby when the shooting began.

Bowser said she briefed Attorney General Pam Bondi, who she said was on the phone with Trump when she called, as well as Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

"I want to send my thoughts and prayers to the families of the Guardsmen and to the Guardsmen who are in critical condition in a local hospital," Bowser said. "We join with the FBI director in ensuring that MPD investigates, [and] the U.S. attorney prosecutes this case to the fullest extent of the law."

The National Guard released a statement shortly after the shooting.

"We're aware of the incident and we are working closely with the Metropolitan Police Department and other law enforcement agencies," the statement said. "The health and safety of our service members is our top priority as we continue to support citizens and visitors of Washington, D.C."

War Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters Wednesday afternoon that Trump requested a deployment of 500 additional National Guard troops to Washington after news of the shooting.

"The shooter shot in a cowardly, dastardly act targeting the best of America," Hegseth said in a video posted on X. "Heroes willing to serve in Washington, D.C., serve for people they don't know and never met because they love their country and their capital and their community.

"They were willing to do dangerous things others were not because they love their fellow Americans. Someone decided to turn that into targeting National Guardsmen.

"That will only stiffen our resolve. We will never back down. We will secure our capital. We will secure our cities."