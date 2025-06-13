Neb. Governor Activates Natl Guard Ahead of Protests

Nebraska Republican Gov. Jim Pillen activated the state National Guard on Friday ahead of planned protests across the state this weekend, including at the College World Series.

The National Guard and state law enforcement resources are prepared for immediate deployment to tamp down any unrest during the "No Kings" rallies scheduled for Lincoln, Hastings and Omaha, site of the NCAA's baseball world series that began Friday.

"As a precaution in anticipation of anti-ICE protests across Nebraska this weekend, including at the College World Series, I have issued an emergency proclamation and the appropriate orders to activate Nebraska National Guard and State Patrol personnel if necessary to address any civil disturbance," Pillen said in a statement.

He added, "Free speech will be respected and protected in Nebraska, but the lawlessness, chaos, and rioting seen in other cities in past weeks will not be tolerated here. I have taken the necessary steps to ensure we have the state resources necessary to promptly respond to disorder."

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid on a food plant sparked protests in Omaha earlier this week, resulting in the arrest of four protesters, the Nebraska Examiner reported.

Thirteen rallies are scheduled this weekend across Nebraska, according to the Examiner.

Nebraska joins Texas, Missouri and California — which President Donald Trump federalized — to address the "No Kings" rallies across the nation calling for protests against the president's policies of "excesses and corruption" as well as the scheduled military parade in Washington, D.C., to honor his 79th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

The "No Kings" theme was orchestrated by the "50501 Movement." The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.