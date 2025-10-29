WATCH TV LIVE

National Guard to Remain in D.C. Through Next Year

Wednesday, 29 October 2025 11:23 PM EDT

The National Guard troops stationed in Washington, D.C., will remain deployed in the district through at least February 2026, CNN reported.

The troops' orders had been expected to lapse at the end of November, but were recently extended by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

There are 2,387 National Guard troops in D.C., with the mission costing $1 million daily, according to CNN.

The troops were initially deployed to D.C. to help reduce crime, but have also been involved in beautification efforts.

Several troops have expressed frustration at having to leave behind higher paying civilian jobs to station in D.C., CNN revealed.

Crime has dropped during the surge, according to figures from the White House and the local police department, but data also showed crime was falling in the lead-up to the federal takeover.

According to official figures, more than 4,000 people have been arrested as part of the campaign since August.

Local D.C. politicians have sued to block the National Guard's deployment, arguing the guard has improperly been serving as a "federally run police force."

Trump has sought to deploy National Guard troops to cities run by Democrat officials, like Portland, Oregon, and Chicago saying they are needed to protect immigration enforcement operations, suppress protests, and fight crime over the objections of local elected leaders.

But D.C. government officials have argued that no U.S. law authorizes such a "unprecedented application of military power in an American city."

President Donald Trump has said the National Guard's presence in Washington was necessary to "rescue" the city of 700,000 residents from a wave of lawlessness.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Reuters contributed to this report.


