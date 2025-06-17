WATCH TV LIVE

Appeals Court Gets Arguments on National Guard Deployment

By    |   Tuesday, 17 June 2025 04:58 PM EDT

A federal appeals court on Tuesday heard arguments in a lawsuit over President Donald Trump’s authorizing the deployment of thousands of National Guard troops to California.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the decision to deploy troops, including National Guard service members and Marines, to Los Angeles to crack down on protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A district court judge previously ruled that the order to deploy the National Guard was illegal and outside the scope of Trump’s authority, granting Newsom’s request for a temporary restraining order giving him temporary authority over the Guard troops in his state while the lawsuit is ongoing.

However, last week, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco granted a request from the Trump administration to pause that order.

The Trump administration argued that the deployment was needed to maintain order in the state and to protect federal buildings, employees, and officials. The Newsom administration argued that the deployment worsened the situation, which he claims could have been contained by state and local law enforcement, wasted federal resources, and accused Trump of overstepping his authority.

