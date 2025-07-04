Groups See Megabill as Window to Repeal Gun Law

The signing of President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act has gun rights groups preparing a lawsuit to dismantle the last pieces of the National Firearms Act, or NFA, the Gun Owners of America has announced.

Calling it the "One Big, Beautiful Lawsuit," the coalition of gun advocacy groups and manufacturers will ask the courts to strike down the NFA's excises taxes on certain suppressors, short-barreled rifles, short-barreled shotguns, and AOWs (any other weapon).

The lawsuit also aims to cease the NFA's remaining provisions, including registration mandates and transfer rules, that they argue are now unconstitutional after the passage of Trump's bill.

Sam Paredes, speaking on behalf of the board for the Gun Owners Foundation, said: "The Supreme Court has made clear that the NFA survives only as a tax law. Once the president signs this bill and the tax disappears, the registry becomes an unconstitutional relic. GOF is prepared to go to court and challenge every remaining provision that violates the Second Amendment."

The Gun Owners of America has maintained that the NFA's registration mandates violate the Second Amendment an example of "unconstitutional overreach by the federal government."

The NFA was originally passed in 1934 and was upheld by the Supreme Court as a tax statute and not a gun law. Opponents have argued with the tax removed, the law serves no purpose.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to dismantle one of the most abusive federal gun control laws on the books. With the tax struck down by Congress, the rest of the NFA is standing on air. We're ready to take this fight to the courts and finally end the federal registry once and for all," said Erich Pratt, senior vice president of the Gun Owners of America.