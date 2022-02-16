National Archives Tells Trump Jan. 6 Panel Will Get WH Visitor Logs March 3

The National Archives on Wednesday notified former President Donald Trump that it will deliver Trump White House visitor logs to the Jan. 6 House select committee on March 3.

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden rejected Trump's executive privilege claims and ordered White House visitor logs released to the panel investigating events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

U.S. Archivist David Ferriero wrote Trump on Wednesday and said he will deliver the logs "15 days after this notification (which is March 3, 2022), unless prohibited by court order."

"To ensure that Executive Branch interests are adequately protected, the Select Committee has agreed to treat entries associated with appointments designated as national-security sensitive (NSS) or otherwise-highly sensitive (OHS) as confidential and to refrain from sharing or discussing such entries outside the Select Committee without prior consultation," Ferriero wrote Trump.

"Moreover, to ensure that personal privacy information is not inadvertently disclosed, the Select Committee has agreed to accept production of these records with birthdates and social security numbers removed."

Speaker Nancy Pelosi's select committee — comprised of Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans — has sought a trove of data from the National Archives, including presidential records that Trump had fought to keep private.

Visitor logs show appointment information for individuals who were allowed to enter the White House on the day of the Capitol breach.

White House counsel Dana Remus wrote the National Archives on Monday. The lawyer said that Biden had considered Trump's claim of executive privilege but but decided that it was "not in the best interest of the United States" to do so.