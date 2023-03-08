Archives: 9 Boxes of Biden Docs Left to Check

The National Archives and Records Administration said it has yet to review nine boxes of documents from President Joe Biden's term as vice president that were found at the Penn Biden Center in Washington last year. It has had possession of them since November.

Biden's attorney Patrick Moore shipped the boxes to his Boston office, where he discovered they contained classified material. NARA then retrieved the boxes from Moore's office.

NARA was responding to a Jan. 23 letter from Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, regarding discovery of "documents marked classified from Joe Biden's vice presidency that have been found at multiple locations."

Acting Archivist of the United States Debra Steidel Wall responded to the senators in a letter dated Tuesday, saying the agency learned Nov. 3 the documents had been moved to Boston.

"When NARA contacted President Biden's personal counsel on November 3, 2022, to arrange to pick up boxes from the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., they informed NARA that Mr. Moore had moved other boxes from the Penn Biden Center to Mr. Moore's law firm in Boston," Wall wrote.

Wall told the senators the number of boxes taken from Moore's office was nine, a number not previously known.

She wrote that the Department of Justice asked NARA to pick up the boxes from Moore's office, which it did on Nov. 9; and they were delivered and secured at NARA's John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, "our nearest facility."

The senators had asked if NARA knew of any other locations where Biden stored records from his time as vice president.

"NARA only has direct knowledge about boxes that were located at the Penn Biden Center and at Mr. Moore's office in Boston," Wall wrote. "NARA has informed DOJ that, in accordance with the Presidential Records Act, any presidential or vice presidential records that DOJ obtains from any other location must be returned to NARA no later than the conclusion of their investigation."

The DOJ appointed special counsel Robert Hur to investigate classified documents found at the Penn Biden Center and at Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware.