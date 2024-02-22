N.Y. County to Ban Trans Athletes From Girls Sports

The county executive of New York's Nassau County was expected to announce a ban on transgender athletes competing in girls sports and on girls leagues that don't comply, the New York Post reported Thursday.

Republican County Executive Bruce Blakeman was expected to announce the first-of-its-kind order Thursday.

"We are protecting girls' right to compete against other girls. It makes no sense for biological boys who identify as transgender to compete against girls. It's completely unfair," Blakeman told the Post. "Biological boys are faster, bigger and stronger. They have a physical advantage against women."

The policy will take effect immediately. It comes as the county is issuing licenses for leagues to use Nassau County's swimming center, baseball, softball and soccer fields, tennis courts, among other facilities, for the spring and summer.

The order will not apply to co-ed leagues or sports where biological girls/women want to play on men's teams, Blakeman told the Post.

Blakeman is taking a stand against "discrimination against girls" where other amateur-based entities are not, he said. At Ramapo College in New Jersey, trans female Meghan Cortez-Fields just broke another women's swimming record as a biological male. USA Boxing announced at the beginning of the year that biological males will be allowed to fight against women at the amateur level, including the Olympics.

"Now tell me again the strides women have made when society applauds a man for pushing us off our own podium ... Title IX literally means nothing at this point," swimmer Riley Gaines posted about Cortez-Fields, who also broke a women's record in November after competing for three years on the men's swim team.

Blakeman will make the announcement Thursday joined by about 200 females. The order will require girls leagues who wish to use Nassau's facilities to affirm in writing that biological males will not be competing against girls in those leagues.

"The designation of separate sex-specific athletic teams or sports is necessary to maintain fairness for women's athletic opportunities; the County of Nassau is committed to protecting Women's and Girl's rights to compete athletically and to realize the opportunities of participating in a fair sporting competition," the order reads, according to the Post.

"For the purpose of this Executive Order, an individual's gender is defined as the individual's biological sex at birth," it reads.