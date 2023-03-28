Father Speaks to Reporters on Daughter's Shooting Death

The pastor at Covenant Presbyterian Church gave reporters a one-sentence response following the death of his 9-year-old daughter, who was shot and killed in Monday's Nashville shooting at a Christian elementary school.

"Through tears we trust that she is in the arms of Jesus who will raise her to life once again," Chad Scruggs — father of Hallie Scruggs — told reporters in a statement early Tuesday morning, according to Newsweek.

Scruggs's statement follows the death of three children and three adult staff members who were killed at the school. The victims were shot by 28-year-old Audrey Hale.

Speaking on the death of his former associate's daughter, Dallas-based Park Cities Presbyterian Church (PCPC) Senior Pastor Mark Davis wrote: "We love the Scruggs family and mourn with them over their precious daughter Hallie. Together, we trust in the power of Christ to draw near and give us the comfort and hope we desperately need."