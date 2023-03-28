×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nashville | shooting | pastor | daughter

Father Speaks to Reporters on Daughter's Shooting Death

By    |   Tuesday, 28 March 2023 03:47 PM EDT

The pastor at Covenant Presbyterian Church gave reporters a one-sentence response following the death of his 9-year-old daughter, who was shot and killed in Monday's Nashville shooting at a Christian elementary school.

"Through tears we trust that she is in the arms of Jesus who will raise her to life once again," Chad Scruggs — father of Hallie Scruggs — told reporters in a statement early Tuesday morning, according to Newsweek.

Scruggs's statement follows the death of three children and three adult staff members who were killed at the school. The victims were shot by 28-year-old Audrey Hale.

Speaking on the death of his former associate's daughter, Dallas-based Park Cities Presbyterian Church (PCPC) Senior Pastor Mark Davis wrote: "We love the Scruggs family and mourn with them over their precious daughter Hallie. Together, we trust in the power of Christ to draw near and give us the comfort and hope we desperately need."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The pastor at Covenant Presbyterian Church gave reporters a one-sentence response following the death of his 9-year-old daughter, who was shot and killed in Monday's Nashville shooting at a Christian elementary school.
nashville, shooting, pastor, daughter
152
2023-47-28
Tuesday, 28 March 2023 03:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved