×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nashville | audrey | hale | manifesto | lawsuit | shooting | school

Release of Nashville Shooter's Manifesto on Hold 'Pending Litigation'

By    |   Wednesday, 03 May 2023 09:30 PM EDT

The manifesto of the person who shot and killed six people at a Nashville, Tennessee, school on March 27 will not be released publicly by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department because of "pending litigation."

According to the Washington Examiner, Audrey Hale, 28, who identified as a transgender male, entered The Covenant School armed with two semi-automatic rifles and a pistol. Upon entry, Hale fatally shot three children and three adult staff members. Since the attack, politicians and the public have been clamoring for the release of documents related to the attack, including a manifesto.

The manifesto, as well as detailed maps that laid out a plan of attack, were recovered by police at the crime scene. Police also recovered plans for attacks at other locations. In Hale's vehicle and home, investigators discovered a collection of writings indicating Hale had planned the attack on the school for months.

But the Nashville police department said it will keep the release of such documents on hold pending a lawsuit from the Tennessee Firearms Association.

In a tweet Wednesday, the police department wrote: "Due to pending litigation filed this week, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has been advised by counsel to hold in abeyance the release of records related to the shooting at The Covenant School pending orders or direction of the court."

On April 28, a lawsuit was filed in chancery court by Clata Renee Brewer, alleging that the Metropolitan Government of Nashville violated the state Public Records Act by failing to promptly produce public records. In conjunction with the National Police Association, Brewer requested the records April 21, but claims that the government has yet to respond to her request.

Tonda Johnson, another citizen, also made a similar request April 12 but was allegedly denied. The lawsuit contends the Nashville government refused to provide the records because the incident is an "open case." Although law enforcement and prosecutors might wait to identify individuals or release additional details until charges are filed, the decision to do so can vary from case to case.

This lawsuit raises questions about transparency and accountability within the Metropolitan Government of Nashville.

Following the shooting, police released a list of 47 items belonging to Hale, including journals, a shotgun, cellphones, laptops and a suicide note. But the contents of the note are not known.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The manifesto of the person who shot and killed six people at a Nashville, Tennessee, school on March 27 will not be released publicly by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department because of "pending litigation."
nashville, audrey, hale, manifesto, lawsuit, shooting, school
387
2023-30-03
Wednesday, 03 May 2023 09:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved