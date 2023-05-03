Release of Nashville Shooter's Manifesto on Hold 'Pending Litigation'

The manifesto of the person who shot and killed six people at a Nashville, Tennessee, school on March 27 will not be released publicly by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department because of "pending litigation."

According to the Washington Examiner, Audrey Hale, 28, who identified as a transgender male, entered The Covenant School armed with two semi-automatic rifles and a pistol. Upon entry, Hale fatally shot three children and three adult staff members. Since the attack, politicians and the public have been clamoring for the release of documents related to the attack, including a manifesto.

The manifesto, as well as detailed maps that laid out a plan of attack, were recovered by police at the crime scene. Police also recovered plans for attacks at other locations. In Hale's vehicle and home, investigators discovered a collection of writings indicating Hale had planned the attack on the school for months.

But the Nashville police department said it will keep the release of such documents on hold pending a lawsuit from the Tennessee Firearms Association.

In a tweet Wednesday, the police department wrote: "Due to pending litigation filed this week, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has been advised by counsel to hold in abeyance the release of records related to the shooting at The Covenant School pending orders or direction of the court."

On April 28, a lawsuit was filed in chancery court by Clata Renee Brewer, alleging that the Metropolitan Government of Nashville violated the state Public Records Act by failing to promptly produce public records. In conjunction with the National Police Association, Brewer requested the records April 21, but claims that the government has yet to respond to her request.

Tonda Johnson, another citizen, also made a similar request April 12 but was allegedly denied. The lawsuit contends the Nashville government refused to provide the records because the incident is an "open case." Although law enforcement and prosecutors might wait to identify individuals or release additional details until charges are filed, the decision to do so can vary from case to case.

This lawsuit raises questions about transparency and accountability within the Metropolitan Government of Nashville.

Following the shooting, police released a list of 47 items belonging to Hale, including journals, a shotgun, cellphones, laptops and a suicide note. But the contents of the note are not known.