NASCAR's 'Happy Holidays' Tweet Sparks Fan Outrage

Racing fans voiced outrage over the weekend, after NASCAR posted a "Happy Holidays" tweet on Saturday.

"To all those celebrating this month, we wish you a safe and joyous holiday season!" the sports corporation tweeted along with an accompanying picture reading, "Happy Holidays from NASCAR."

According to Breitbart News, shortly after NASCAR's seemingly innocuous tweet went live, a stream of criticism flooded in from racing enthusiasts.

One sarcastic response read: "I think what you meant to say was 'Merry CHRISTmas'!!!"

Another Twitter user wrote: "It's Merry Christmas- Sincerely, A Muslim."

"Merry Christmas to all my NASCAR Libs who manage this account," another Twitter user wrote.