Report: NASA Plans Nuclear Reactor on Moon

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who also serves as interim NASA administrator, will be announcing plans to build a nuclear reactor on the moon, Politico said.

Duffy plans an expedited timeline to build a reactor on the moon and comes as NASA faces a massive budget cut. He also wants to quickly replace the International Space Station as part of efforts to beat China to reaching the moon and Mars.

While NASA is facing cuts of 50% for science missions, the White House has proposed a budget that would increase human space flight in 2026, the Planetary Society reported.

NASA plans to solicit industry proposals for a 100 kilowatt nuclear reactor to launch by 2030, Politico reported. NASA previously funded research into a 40 kilowatt reactor for use on the moon, hoping to have it ready to launch next decade.

The directive from Duffy, obtained by Politico. orders NASA to designate a leader for the effort and to get industry input within 60 days. The agency's timeline to launch a reactor matches when China plans to put an astronaut on the moon.

NASA will be awarding two companies a contract within six months of the agency's request for proposals to fix the International Space Station, Politico reported. The goal is to have a new space station by 2030 to ensure China is not the only country with a permanently crewed space station in orbit.