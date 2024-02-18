NASA Makes Return to Retro Logo for Artemis

NASA has announced a revival of its iconic "worm" logo, which will adorn the agency's first crewed lunar mission in decades.

The logo, a symbol of NASA's space exploration heritage, has been painted in 6-foot-10-inch characters spanning 25 feet in width on the Space Launch System's solid rocket boosters at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida in preparation for the Artemis II mission, the agency reported.

The move comes amid a return to the mission of landing humans on the moon with the ultimate goal of landing humans on Mars.

"Together, these test flights will demonstrate the capabilities we need to land the first woman and next man on the moon and enable sustainable missions for decades to come," Artemis mission manager Mike Sarafin said in a Fox News report. "We will take the experience gained exploring the moon to prepare for the next giant leap to Mars."

The worm logo, characterized by its streamlined, modernist design, was originally introduced in 1975 and became synonymous with the space agency's endeavors during a vibrant era of aerospace advancement. After being retired for nearly three decades, the logo made a comeback in 2020 for limited use, signaling a beckoning for nostalgia and innovation in NASA's contemporary missions.

Furthermore, the logo will be featured on the Orion spacecraft, specifically on the crew module adapter, to symbolize the unity of NASA's Artemis program components. The upcoming Artemis II mission, slated for September 2025, represents a pivotal step in NASA's broader objectives for lunar exploration and beyond.

The mission, involving a crewed journey around the moon, aims to validate the performance of the Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft in the demanding conditions of deep space.