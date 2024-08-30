WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nasa | international space station | crew

NASA Cuts Crew-9 Lineup Because of Astronauts Aboard ISS

Friday, 30 August 2024 03:58 PM EDT

NASA said Friday it will replace two crew members for an upcoming SpaceX flight to accommodate two astronauts aboard the International Space Station who arrived on Boeing's faulty Starliner capsule.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, both former military test pilots who launched aboard the Starliner spacecraft in June, will replace Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson on the SpaceX mission.

Last week, NASA officials deemed issues with Starliner's propulsion system too risky to bring its first crew home as planned, dealing a major blow to Boeing's struggling space program.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft, initially set to launch four astronauts to the ISS on Aug. 18, has seen its mission, dubbed Crew-9, rescheduled by NASA to "no earlier than" Sept. 24.

Cardman, initially selected as the mission's commander, and Wilson, the mission specialist, remain eligible for reassignment to future missions, NASA said in a release.

Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov will continue as part of the crew and fly back with Wilmore and Williams in February 2025.

Hague, originally designated as the pilot, will now take over as commander and Gorbunov will retain his role as mission specialist, the space agency said.

NASA's decision to enlist Boeing's chief space rival, SpaceX, to return the astronauts marks another setback for the embattled U.S. plane maker and represents one of NASA's most consequential decisions in years.

Boeing had pinned its space hopes on the success of the Starliner test mission, hoping it would redeem the troubled program after years of development challenges.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
NASA said Friday it will replace two crew members for an upcoming SpaceX flight to accommodate two astronauts aboard the International Space Station who arrived on Boeing's faulty Starliner capsule.
nasa, international space station, crew
252
2024-58-30
Friday, 30 August 2024 03:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved