Senate Republicans Unveil Bill to Move NASA to Fla.

Florida's Republican senators introduced legislation on Friday to relocate NASA to the Sunshine State.

Sens. Rick Scott and Ashley Moody unveiled the “Consolidating Aerospace Programs Efficiently at Canaveral Act,” or “CAPE Canaveral Act,” which would move NASA from its Washington, D.C., headquarters to Brevard County, Florida.

The lease on NASA’s headquarters in D.C. is set to expire in August 2028.

"There’s no better place for NASA’s headquarters than Florida’s Space Coast, where our nation’s brightest minds innovate and help America reach for the stars. Moving to Florida will not only save Americans’ tax dollars, it will enhance efficiency and streamline operations in this important industry with proximity to private-sector partners and a top-tier workforce ready to help America reach its space exploration goals,” Scott said in a statement.

Scott and Moody weren’t the first to move on relocating NASA. The entire Ohio GOP congressional delegation — plus Democrat Rep. Marcy Kaptur — led by Sen. Jon Husted sent a letter to Vice President J.D. Vance on Tuesday, petitioning for NASA's headquarters to be moved to Cleveland.

"We respectfully urge this Administration and NASA leadership to formally consider Ohio as the new home for NASA Headquarters,” they wrote in their two-page letter.

Regardless, Scott and Moody got the jump on legislation.

“Establishing NASA’s headquarters within the Space Coast will bridge the bureaucracy gap from the top down and bring stakeholders together. Florida is the gateway to space and this commonsense proposal would save taxpayers money, encourage collaboration with private space companies, and tap into Florida’s talented workforce to spur further innovation,” Moody said in a statement.