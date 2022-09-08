NASA Hopes to Launch Lunar Mission by End of Month

NASA announced on Thursday that the agency is making repairs on the Artemis I moon rocket with the aim of launching it on a lunar mission later this month, CNBC reports.

The Space Launch System rocket was set to launch on Sept. 3, but NASA called off the mission after a hydrogen leak was detected during fueling. The agency attempted to fix the leak before launch, but was unsuccessful.

NASA has requested permission to attempt launches on Sept. 23 and 27. The agency must obtain a waiver from the Eastern Range to schedule a launch.

"We'll continue to work with our great partner in the range as they evaluate the realism and feasibility of our waiver request," NASA associate administrator Jim Free said in a press conference, according to the Orlando Sentinel. "And certainly if they decide that it's not the right thing to do, we obviously will support that and stand down and look for our next launch attempt."

He added that the head of Space Force's Space Launch Delta 45, which oversees the Eastern Range, and "his team have just been fantastic at listening to where we want to go and giving us their thoughts, and us making sure we understand their requirements and concerns. That is their range, and it's our job to comply with their requirements. So we will do that."