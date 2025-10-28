Modi Skips Summit to Avoid Trump, Pakistan Talks

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not go to a regional leaders summit in Malaysia this week to avoid meeting President Donald Trump and having possible conversations about Pakistan, people familiar with the matter said, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Modi was at first supposed to go to the meeting in person, but he changed his plans at the last minute and decided to attend virtually, according to Business Recorder.

Indian officials were concerned that Trump would again bring up his claim that he mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after a four-day conflict in May, the sources said, according to Bloomberg. India has consistently denied Trump's involvement.

Ties between New Delhi and Washington have soured since the Pakistan conflict five months ago, with Trump implementing 50% tariffs on Indian exports in August, half of which is a penalty on the country for buying Russian oil.

Trade talks have dragged on since then, without any clear sign of a deal.

Modi has since avoided going to two regional summits where there was a chance that he would meet the president, according to Business Recorder.

Modi's team did not see any clear outcomes from a possible bilateral meeting with Trump in Malaysia, especially after a telephone call between the two leaders last week did not meet New Delhi's expectations, one source told Bloomberg.

Modi is campaigning for his political party in a vital state election that starts next week, and he did not want to risk a meeting with Trump that could end up being embarrassing for the prime minister, the sources said, Business Recorder reported.

Modi is the main face of his party's campaign in Bihar state, and any remarks by Trump, especially in connection with Pakistan, could be used by the prime minister's rivals against him and damage his party's chances in the election, they said.