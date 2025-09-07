Vance to Pacifists: 'I Don't Give a Sh*t What You Call It'

Vice President JD Vance hailed the military strike on newly designated narco-terrorist targets from Venezuela last week, which has drawn ire from Democrats, leftist media, and even some longtime GOP pacifists like Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

"Killing cartel members who poison our fellow citizens is the highest and best use of our military," Vance wrote on X amid anti-Trump forces questioning President Donald Trump's use of force against narco-terrorists after they had been designated a foreign terrorist organization (FTO).

Officially designating narco-terrorists as FTOs, Trump is now authorized by the U.S. to use the military to strike with deadly force to defend America.

"Note to JD Vance: Killing the citizens of another nation, who are civilians, without any due process, is called a war crime," Brian Krassenstein wrote on X, using the same reasoning for anti-Israel forces that are globally calling the war on Hamas terrorists in Gaza "genocide."

Vance fired back at that post with some unparalleled executive honesty that even has some calling for Vance's impeachment.

"I don't give a sh*t what you call it," Vance, a U.S. Marine veteran, replied to Krassenstein.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., a member of the House Armed Services Committee and retired Navy SEAL, defended Vance and Trump's use of force on narco-terrorists – debunking Democrats' suggestions the U.S. military would need to give terrorists due process before enacting their terrorist plot. In the case of narco-terrorists, the plot is bringing deadly drugs to the U.S. mainland from Venezuela.

"I don't give a sh*t what you call it either," Van Orden wrote Saturday on X, echoing Vance against the leftist obstruction of U.S. defense. "You kill Americans – someone else will be raising your children. @JDVance @PeteHegseth @SecRubio."

"It ends when they stop trying to poison Americans," Van Orden added in another X rebuke of leftist obstructionists. "The ball is in their court, and it better stay there or the missile will be in their boat. @SecWar @SecRubio."

Still, a self-avowed libertarian who supports American isolationism, Paul continues to join Democrats in opposing Trump's use of force on terrorists – akin to the criticism of Israel's war on Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

"JD 'I don't give a sh*t' Vance says killing people he accuses of a crime is the 'highest and best use of the military,'" Paul wrote on X. "Did he ever read 'To Kill a Mockingbird'?

"Did he ever wonder what might happen if the accused were immediately executed without trial or representation??

"What a despicable and thoughtless sentiment it is to glorify killing someone without a trial."

Those supportive of Trump's action against narco-terrorists would argue that Paul's logic would force the U.S. to permit narco-terrorists to bring deadly drugs to the U.S., get caught, be arrested, investigated, arraigned, and put through the U.S. justice system.

All told, Paul's opposition to striking terrorists before they reach U.S. soil would ultimately permit narco-terrorism in the U.S. as his due process takes months, if not years.