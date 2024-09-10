Pelosi Implies 30% of GOP Voters Racist, Sexist, Homophobic

Former House Speaker and current Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., implied that 30% of Republican voters will never cast their ballot for a Democrat candidate because they are racist, sexist or homophobic.

"There are people who will never be, shall we say, inclined to support Democrats because of — they just have a different orientation toward women, people of color, LGBTQ, you know, they just are not ever going to be there," Pelosi said during an interview at the Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday, according to the New York Post.

"So, say that's about like 30% or something like that … of the Republicans," she said.

Pelosi's remarks were reminiscent of 2016, when then-Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called supporters of then-GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump "a basket of deplorables."

"You can put half of Trump's supporters into what I call a basket of deplorables," Clinton said at the time. "They're racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, you name it. And unfortunately, there are people like that, and he has lifted them up."

Pelosi also suggested that the reason the wealthy are supporting the GOP is to keep their tax burden low and protect their businesses from paying for any additional environmental regulation.

"Then you have very, very rich people who do not really want to pay taxes or have any regulation of clean air, clean water, any of that," Pelosi said. "So you have to deal with that. Now, it's not as many very, very rich people, but it's a lot of money that goes into a campaign."

In her first full month as the Democrat presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris outstripped Trump in terms of fundraising, bringing in around $361 million in the month of August, compared to her White House rival's $130 million.

Pelosi's net worth also dramatically increased by tens of millions of dollars during her time leading the House Democratic Conference, according to Newsweek.

After she trashed Republican voters, Pelosi encouraged her fellow Democrats to be "understanding" of those on the other side of the political aisle.

"We have to be as respectful and understanding as possible," she said. "There are people who are concerned. They have fear of globalization. They saw the factory down the road move overseas. They're fearful of innovation."

The former speaker also reportedly panned Trump as a skilled "snake-oil salesman."