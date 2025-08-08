Nancy Pelosi: I'm 'Working' for Sex-Change Surgeries Nationally

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she's fighting for sex-changes surgery on the national level.

While at the San Francisco VA Medical Center on Thursday, where she reviewed health-system upgrades, Pelosi was asked how her office was responding to pauses in gender-transitioning surgeries in California.

"That is something I'm working for at the national level, and we have ... are hoping that we can have gender-affirming care of, for our trans kids," Pelosi told reporters. "It's a sad thing for us.

"I'm not totally ... I don't know ... I don't know what effect we can have nationally with what we have going on in the White House and in the Congress. It's really very sad."

Pelosi added that she and some Democrat colleagues fly "the trans flag" outside their Capitol offices.

In February, Pelosi told The Advocate that the Democratic Party needs to stand behind trans rights and win in next year's midterms.

Earlier this month, officials in 16 states and Washington, D.C., filed a lawsuit to block the Trump administration's investigations into hospitals and doctors who provide trans-related care to minors, NBC News reported.

The lawsuit challenges Trump's Jan. 28 executive order barring government support for sex-change operations and treatments and memos by Attorney General Pam Bondi and Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate.

Bondi's memo directed the Department of Justice to investigate and prosecute those who offer sex-change treatments to minors. Shumate's memo directed prosecutors to prioritize investigations against doctors, hospitals and pharmaceutical companies that perform such procedures.

It was reported Thursday that the Trump administration has begun taking steps to ban federal reimbursement money to hospitals that provide gender-changing surgeries to minors, it was reported Thursday.

The Department of Health and Human Services' Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will announce a proposal banning Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements to hospitals that provide the procedures, the National Review reported.