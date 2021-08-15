Pelosi Blasted for Afghanistan Statement Praising Biden 'Wisdom'

A statement on Afghanistan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is being denounced on Twitter for "unspeakable foolishness," "complete partisan crap," and disingenuous to women who many expect will face abuse and oppression under the Taliban regime.

Not only that, but a statement on former President Donald Trump's past plans for a troop drawdown in Afghanistan last November brought warnings from Pelosi herself, exposing partisan hypocrisy.

Pelosi praised the "wisdom" of Biden's troops withdrawal, which has ultimately brought the Taliban to the doorstep of the Afghanistan capital city of Kabul.

"The president is to be commended for the clarity of purpose of his statement on Afghanistan and the actions he has taken," Pelosi's statement Saturday began.

"Once again, I want to acknowledge the clarity of purpose of President Biden's statement and the wisdom of his actions," it concluded.

Trump administration acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell scolded the lack of wisdom, tweeting:

"Obama let ISIS take over Syria and Biden let the Taliban take over Afghanistan. And they both allowed a porous southern border where chaos reigns."

Notably, Pelosi had issued a statement in November 2020 that bashed former President Donald Trump for a "hasty withdrawal."

"This hasty withdrawal does not appear to have a strategic plan that adequately anticipates contingencies, especially related to terrorism and the protection of our military, diplomats and development presence," her statement read then, concluding: "We can ill afford to lose the hard-won gains in the pillars of security, economic development, and governance made in Afghanistan."

Her statement included a warning from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, which has proven prophetic as the Taliban seized control of most of the country and seeks a takeover in power from the West-back Afghanistan government, writing last November:

"As NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned today, 'The price for leaving too soon or in an uncoordinated way could be very high. Afghanistan risks becoming once again a platform for international terrorists to plan and organize attacks on our homelands. And ISIS could rebuild in Afghanistan the terror caliphate it lost in Syria and Iraq.'"

She has apparently changed her tune as the party controlling the White House did, now supporting the Taliban takeover.

"The Taliban must know that the world is watching its actions," Pelosi also wrote in her Saturday statement. "We are deeply concerned about reports regarding the Taliban's brutal treatment of all Afghans, especially women and girls. The U.S., the international community and the Afghan government must do everything we can to protect women and girls from inhumane treatment by the Taliban.

"Any political settlement that the Afghans pursue to avert bloodshed must include having women at the table. The fate of women and girls in Afghanistan is critical to the future of Afghanistan. As we strive to assist women, we must recognize that their voices are important, and all must listen to them for solutions, respectful of their culture.

"There is bipartisan support to assist the women and girls of Afghanistan. One of the successes of U.S.-NATO cooperation in Afghanistan was the progress made by women and girls. We must all continue to work together to ensure that is not eroded."

Actress Azita Ghanizada denounced Pelosi for her disregard for women in Afghanistan, tweeting a reply Sunday to Pelosi on Twitter:

"Concerned ?? Taliban are forcing girls as young as 12 to be given to them for marriage. They’re painting over mural images of women that have been in Kabul today. They are telling women to not return to their jobs??? Concerned ?"

Florida Republican candidate Lavern Spicer condemned Pelosi's remarks, tweeting Sunday in response:

"Clarity of his purpose of statement? What are you smoking? They don’t know what is going on from day to day!"

Others on Twitter tweeted memes showing Biden eating ice cream, and Vice President Kamala Harris laughing over a photo of the U.S. helicopter evacuating the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.