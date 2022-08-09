Pelosi: Taiwan Trip Was Worth It

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is defending her trip to Taiwan, saying it was "absolutely" worth it.

Her comments came during an interview Tuesday on NBC's "Today" show.

Co-host Savannah Guthrie asked: "Was it worth it now that you've seen the response? Because China has made a series of stunningly aggressive military moves in Taiwan."

Pelosi replied: "Absolutely – without any question. I have overwhelming bipartisan support for our visit to Taiwan. As speaker of the house and with the distinguished delegation that I went there with, we were very well-received. The people of Taiwan welcomed the visit. The Chinese government may not have. But China will not be allowed to isolate Taiwan.

"A few months ago, a delegation went from the Senate. It was bipartisan. It was high-powered. Nobody said a word. Did you even know about that trip?"

Pelosi questioned why China could ignore a trip by five senators to Taiwan but look at her trip differently.

"And, yes, it was worth it," she reiterated. "And what the Chinese are doing is what they usually do. It was very substantial for us to listen to the people in the region about our full agenda."

China's government was infuriated after Pelosi became the highest-level visitor in 25 years to the self-governed island that Beijing regards as its sovereign territory, according to Reuters.

In response, China launched military drills in around Taiwan. The live-fire drills are said to be the largest ever conducted by China in the Taiwan Strait.