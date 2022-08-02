Taiwanese Presidential Office Website Hit by Cyberattack

The office website of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen was victimized by a cyberattack ahead of Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reported visit to the island.

Reuters reported that the presidential office website received an overseas cyberattack on Tuesday and was at one point malfunctioning, a source briefed on the matter said.

The website was shortly brought back online, the source told Reuters.

"BREAKING: Taiwan's presidential office website under cyber attack ahead of Pelosi's visit," the Insider Paper tweeted Tuesday morning.

Pelosi, D-Calif., began an Asia trip on Monday in Singapore, and was due to spend Tuesday night in Taiwan, Reuters reported, citing unidentified sources.

The speaker's possible visit to Taiwan has upset the Chinese communist government, which claims the self-governing island as its territory and opposes all visits by U.S. lawmakers to the country.

Financial Times reported that Pelosi plans to meet with Ing-wen on Wednesday during her visit to the island.