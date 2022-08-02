×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nancy pelosi | taiwan | president | website | cyberattack

Taiwanese Presidential Office Website Hit by Cyberattack

tsai ing-wen waves
Tsai Ing-wen waves after addressing supporters following her reelection as president of Taiwan in Taipei, Taiwan, on Jan. 11, 2020. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 02 August 2022 09:32 AM EDT

The office website of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen was victimized by a cyberattack ahead of Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reported visit to the island.

Reuters reported that the presidential office website received an overseas cyberattack on Tuesday and was at one point malfunctioning, a source briefed on the matter said.

The website was shortly brought back online, the source told Reuters.

"BREAKING: Taiwan's presidential office website under cyber attack ahead of Pelosi's visit," the Insider Paper tweeted Tuesday morning.

Pelosi, D-Calif., began an Asia trip on Monday in Singapore, and was due to spend Tuesday night in Taiwan, Reuters reported, citing unidentified sources.

The speaker's possible visit to Taiwan has upset the Chinese communist government, which claims the self-governing island as its territory and opposes all visits by U.S. lawmakers to the country.

Financial Times reported that Pelosi plans to meet with Ing-wen on Wednesday during her visit to the island.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The office website of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen was victimized by a cyberattack ahead of Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reported visit to the island.
nancy pelosi, taiwan, president, website, cyberattack
150
2022-32-02
Tuesday, 02 August 2022 09:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved