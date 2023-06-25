×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nancy pelosi | supereme court | term limits | abortion

Pelosi: SCOTUS Justices Should Have 'Term Limits'

By    |   Sunday, 25 June 2023 09:03 PM EDT

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told former White House press secretary Jen Psaki on her new MSNBC program that Supreme Court justices should have "term limits."

Appearing Sunday on "Inside with Jen Psaki," the former House Speaker said there "certainly should be term limits" for the justices.

"Here we have a body ... chosen for life. Never have to run for office. Nominated, confirmed for life, with no accountability for their ethics behavior," she added.

During the interview, Pelosi spoke about the Supreme Court's decision a year ago to overturn Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told former White House press secretary Jen Psaki on her new MSNBC program that Supreme Court justices should have "term limits."
nancy pelosi, supereme court, term limits, abortion
103
2023-03-25
Sunday, 25 June 2023 09:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved