Pelosi: SCOTUS Justices Should Have 'Term Limits'

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told former White House press secretary Jen Psaki on her new MSNBC program that Supreme Court justices should have "term limits."

Appearing Sunday on "Inside with Jen Psaki," the former House Speaker said there "certainly should be term limits" for the justices.

"Here we have a body ... chosen for life. Never have to run for office. Nominated, confirmed for life, with no accountability for their ethics behavior," she added.

During the interview, Pelosi spoke about the Supreme Court's decision a year ago to overturn Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision.