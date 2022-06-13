Pelosi Appears on 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' Encourages People to Vote

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., appeared on a national television show Saturday to express support for drag queens and encourage people to vote in November's midterms.

"My honor to be here, to say to all of you how we proud we are of you," Pelosi said after walking out onto the center stage in front of contestants on "RuPaul's Drag Race."

"Thank you for the joy and beauty you bring to the world. Your freedom of expression of yourselves in drag is what America is all about."

Pelosi also encouraged Americans to get out and vote in the midterm elections.

"It's very important for people to make their voices and their vote heard," Pelosi said.

RuPaul Andre Charles, the show's host, thanked Pelosi "for the work you've done and the work you continue to do tirelessly for our freedom."

"Your tenacity is something that we all look up to," Charles said.

Pelosi appeared on the show two days after her House Jan. 6 select committee — comprised of seven Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans — held a nationally televised prime-time hearing.

She did not mention issues such as record inflation that's affecting the country, or the migrant surge at the southern border.

Pelosi previously appeared on "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" in 2018.

"This idea of people believing in themselves, being themselves, taking pride in themselves, is not just a lesson for politicians but for everyone in the country," she said then.

"RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" pits drag queens in competition against one another to become "Queen of All Queens” and earn a $200,000 prize.

Pelosi's latest cameo following a round of anti-transgender and anti-LGBTQ laws that have been passed in Republican-led states.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., signed a bill March 28 that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

The Parental Rights in Education bill that has drawn intense national scrutiny from critics who claim it marginalizes LGBTQ people.

The Texas Supreme Court ruled May 13 that the state could resume investigating parents on the grounds of "child abuse," if they're seeking gender-affirming care for transgender minors.