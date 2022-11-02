Unmonitored Capitol Police Cameras Caught Pelosi Break-In

Capitol Police cameras captured the break-in at the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., but no officers were monitoring the feed at the time, The Washington Post reports.

Sources told the Post that a man was caught on camera using a hammer to break a glass panel in order to enter Pelosi's home in San Francisco. The speaker was not home at the time, but her husband, Paul Pelosi, was, and he was badly injured after struggling with the intruder, who has been charged with attempted homicide and attempted kidnapping among other charges.

According to the Post, the cameras were installed by Capitol Police over eight years ago, and Pelosi herself has had full-time protection since the Capitol riot. However, because Pelosi had left San Francisco last week to return to Washington, D.C., officers were no longer continuously monitoring the camera feeds at her home.

"We believe today's political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for members of Congress," Chief J. Thomas Manger of the Capitol Police said in a statement Tuesday, according to The New York Times.

He added that he could not provide details about these changes, but said that "this plan would include an emphasis on adding redundancies to the measures that are already in place for congressional leadership."