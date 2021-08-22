Unmasked Pelosi Gives Speech to Maskless Donors

A video posted to Twitter by New York Times reporter Kenneth Vogel shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi giving a speech outdoors to an elbow-to-elbow seated group of wealthy Democrat donors.

The highly criticized video shows Pelosi delivering a speech regarding "young people" to an elderly wealthy crowd of Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee donors sitting close to one another while the masked waiters — the only ones appearing to move freely in the open air — serve them food and drink.

The short clip shows Pelosi saying something about young people but does not provide context for what was discussed.

"The question was asked this morning by [former US] Ambassador [to Spain Alan] Solomont about young people," Pelosi said according to the New York Post, "and how we are reaching out to young people."

According to a brochure of the event, the DCCC donors sitting at the tables could be expected to have paid anywhere from $100 to $29,000 for a ticket.

Pelosi herself has been a strong advocate of the Center for Disease Control and Preventions guidelines regarding mask-wearing.

One such stipulation from the CDC states, "in areas with with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated."

The event, held in Napa Valley, was given a COVID-19 transmission designation as "high" by the CDC, and there is no level higher than high.

On Sunday, many took to Twitter, jesting the event as hypocrisy.

"Let them eat cake," one cultural commentator Michael Malice tweeted.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said, "It's utter hypocrisy."

"Speaker Pelosi wants to lock you down again while she wines and dines with her political donors," he added.