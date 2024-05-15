WATCH TV LIVE

Pelosi: I 'Would Never Recommend' Debating Trump

By    |   Wednesday, 15 May 2024 05:23 PM EDT

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Wednesday said she "would never recommend going on stage" with former President Donald Trump in a debate, just hours after CNN and ABC announced plans to hold debates between Trump and President Joe Biden.

The Biden campaign announced Wednesday the president received and accepted an invitation from CNN and ABC to hold two live televised debates against Trump, who later announced he also accepted the invitations.

Pelosi, when asked for comment Wednesday afternoon, told CNN in a video posted on X: "I myself would never recommend going on stage with Donald Trump, but the president has decided that's what he wants to do. I think the format he is suggesting is a good one."

Pelosi said she would prefer "separate town hall meetings" for the candidates instead of traditional debates, saying this would allow voters to "challenge them with questions about the future."

CNN's Manu Raju also quoted Pelosi in post on his X account that she had concerns about Trump’s behavior onstage, saying that during the 2016 debates, "he was stalking Hillary Clinton" around the stage. "He wasn’t professional, he wasn’t presidential, he wasn’t meeting the dignity of the office."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

