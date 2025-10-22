Pelosi to Announce Plans After Nov. 4 California Election

Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi will make an announcement about her plans after California's election on a redistricting measure Nov. 4, according to an adviser, Politico reported Wednesday.

There has been great speculation about her future in recent days after Scott Wiener, a prominent state senator, told allies he will challenge Pelosi, 85, if she runs for reelection next year.

Wiener on Wednesday made it official that he will run regardless of Pelosi's decision, telling The New York Times that "I made a decision that it makes sense for me to get into the race now [regardless whether Pelosi runs], because I'm passionate about San Francisco having the best possible representation."

This comes as Pelosi has been publicly elevating Democrat San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan to succeed her, as the former House speaker has come under increasing pressure from fellow Democrats to retire.

Chan has emerged as a liberal force inside City Hall and is closely aligned with the city's powerful labor movement, as is Pelosi.

At the "No Kings" protest in downtown San Francisco over the weekend, Chan was the only local elected official to speak alongside Pelosi at a related labor event to encourage backing for Democrats' gerrymandering proposal.

Also, Pelosi and Chan posed together for photos at a union hall surrounded by dozens of workers.

In addition to Wiener, other Democrats are more openly moving in to challenge Pelosi. Some tech powerbrokers have talked about attempting to draft someone else to run.

Pelosi's office declined to comment on Chan or Wiener,

Chan has told supporters in recent days that she is seriously considering running for the seat — but only if Pelosi leaves office, two allies told Politico.

The Pelosi adviser, who was granted anonymity to discuss her timing, said the former speaker will announce her plans after the Nov. 4 special election on a congressional redistricting ballot measure, an attempt to help Democrats retake the House.

The questions about Pelosi's political future have been a major focus in San Francisco, which she has represented since 1987, and underscored a broader moment of uncertainty and transition for California's political order.

Pelosi already faces a tougher-than-expected primary challenger in Saikat Chakrabarti, a wealthy former tech executive and liberal who formerly worked as chief of staff to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. Chakrabarti has already poured $700,000 into the race.