×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nancy pelosi | adam schiff | dianne feinstein

Pelosi Will Back Schiff If Feinstein Retires

(Newsmax)

By    |   Thursday, 02 February 2023 10:51 AM EST

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement Thursday that she will support Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., in his Senate run if the incumbent retires.

Schiff previously announced his intent to run for the seat held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., who is 89 and has not announced if she will run for reelection.

"If Senator Feinstein decides to seek re-election, she has my whole-hearted support. If she decides not to run, I will be supporting House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, who knows well the nexus between a strong Democracy and a strong economy," Pelosi said in a statement released by Schiff's campaign, according to The Hill.

Pelosi and said that she will support Schiff because he would put "people over politics" and focus on improving the economy.

"Ever since I supported Adam in his race for Congress in 2000, I have known his commitment to putting the American Dream in place for everyone," Pelosi added. "Adam has dedicated his life to public service. Every time I have asked Adam to take on the tough fight against extremist forces, he has responded with integrity, strength and success."

Pelosi, former House speaker, noted Feinstein's work and accomplishments, calling her a "champion" for democracy.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement Thursday that she will support Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., in his Senate run if the incumbent retires.
nancy pelosi, adam schiff, dianne feinstein
203
2023-51-02
Thursday, 02 February 2023 10:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved