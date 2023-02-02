Pelosi Will Back Schiff If Feinstein Retires

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement Thursday that she will support Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., in his Senate run if the incumbent retires.

Schiff previously announced his intent to run for the seat held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., who is 89 and has not announced if she will run for reelection.

"If Senator Feinstein decides to seek re-election, she has my whole-hearted support. If she decides not to run, I will be supporting House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, who knows well the nexus between a strong Democracy and a strong economy," Pelosi said in a statement released by Schiff's campaign, according to The Hill.

Pelosi and said that she will support Schiff because he would put "people over politics" and focus on improving the economy.

"Ever since I supported Adam in his race for Congress in 2000, I have known his commitment to putting the American Dream in place for everyone," Pelosi added. "Adam has dedicated his life to public service. Every time I have asked Adam to take on the tough fight against extremist forces, he has responded with integrity, strength and success."

Pelosi, former House speaker, noted Feinstein's work and accomplishments, calling her a "champion" for democracy.