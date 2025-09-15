Rep. Mace Targets Omar's Committees Over Kirk Comments

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said Monday she plans to file a resolution that would censure and strip Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., of her committee assignments following comments she made in the aftermath of conservative leader Charlie Kirk's assassination.

"We're filing a resolution to strip @Ilhan of her committee assignments after her disgraceful remarks on Charlie Kirk's assassination," Mace said in a post on X.

Mace objected to Omar's response to Republicans who accused Democrats of fomenting violence with their rhetoric.

Omar last week targeted Mace, who she said constantly harasses "you know, people that she finds inferior and wants them not to exist in this country or ever," Omar said in an interview with journalist Mehdi Hasan, The Hill reported.

She continued: "And, you know, you have people like [President Donald] Trump, who has incited violence against people like me. And so, you know, these people are full of [expletive], and it's important for us to call them out while we feel anger and sadness."